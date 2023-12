Cabinet suggests Rada cancel exemption from mobilization for persons with 3rd group disability

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the exemption from mobilization for persons with a 3rd group disability.

This is stated in bill No. 10378, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

If the current legislation exempts persons with disabilities from mobilization without specifying a specific group, that is, persons with disabilities of all three groups, then the government proposes to leave this exemption only for persons with disabilities of groups 1 and 2.

The Cabinet also proposes to exclude the wording "limitedly fit for military service."

Now territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) can recognize a citizen as either fit, temporarily unfit, in need of treatment, or unfit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada lower the conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is against the mobilization of women, but is ready to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25 years.