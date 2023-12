Cabinet suggests Rada cancel deferment from mobilization for those receiving second higher education

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the deferment from mobilization for those receiving second higher education.

This is stated in bill No. 10378, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, applicants for professional (vocational), professional pre-higher and higher education who study in full-time or dual forms of education and receive a level of education higher than previously obtained in one specialty will be granted a deferment.

Accordingly, deferment will not be granted to those who receive a second level of education, for example, a second bachelor's or master's education.

Also, the right to deferment will be left to scientists and teachers of educational institutions if they work full-time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada lower the conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada allow territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to issue electronic summonses.

A summons to the territorial recruitment and social support center can be sent to a citizen through the electronic office of the conscript, a person liable for military service and reservist or by e-mail.