There will be no norm on sending summonses via email in the mobilization bill.

A Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev stated this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Email summonses should not be sent. This is impossible to control, it is impossible to find out whether a person received it (such a summons). We all receive dozens or even hundreds of emails every day that fall into "spam." So that a person is not responsible for not receiving or reading such a letter, there definitely should not be such a norm," the MP said.

He also noted that parliamentarians are against the abolition of the exemption from mobilization for the disabled of the 3rd group.

"We insist that the disabled of the first, second and third groups should not be mobilized at all," he said.

Cherniev hopes that the National Security Committee will decide on the mobilization bill today with a recommendation to the Rada to either adopt in the first reading, taking into account the committee's proposals for the second reading, or return the bill for the government to work it out.

He also assures that the final version of the bill on mobilization with the proposals of parliamentarians will be as balanced as possible and will not contain anti-constitutional norms on human rights violations.

Cherniev stressed that parliamentarians understand the army's need for mobilization and must balance the bill between motivational and coercive norms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it is expected that the Verkhovna Rada will consider a bill on mobilization in the session hall on Thursday, January 11.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provides for lowering the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, abolishing the exemption from mobilization for the 3rd group disabled, abolishing the deferral from mobilization to those receiving the second higher education and allowing territorial recruitment and social support centers to issue electronic summonses.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the mobilization bill contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce on those citizens who evade mobilization: the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit evaders from driving vehicles, conducting transactions with movable and immovable property, taking loans and disposing of funds.