New mobilization bill suggests lowering conscription age from 27 to 25 years

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada lower the conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.

This is stated in bill No. 10378, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to cancel conscription service and introduce basic military service instead.

Instead of the conscription service, citizens must undergo basic military service not before 27 years, but before 25.

According to the bill, citizens can choose the year and period of basic military service until they reach 25 years.

Accordingly, after reaching 25 years, a person liable for military service can be mobilized, regardless of military experience or education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla said that the upcoming new bill, agreed with the General Staff, provides for a reduction in the draft age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is against the mobilization of women, but is ready to reduce the draft age from 27 to 25 years.