The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada plans to decide on the government bill on mobilization on January 9.

Verkhovna Rada Member Iryna Herashchenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, she refers to information from her faction colleague and member of the National Security Committee Iryna Friz.

"The representative of the European Solidarity in the National Security Committee, Iryna Friz, informs that decisions on government and alternative bills on mobilization are planned to be made at the 9.01 committee," she wrote.

Herashchenko noted that today at the committee the first round of discussion was held, comments were made to the blocks of the bill.

According to her, representatives of the Ministry of Defense agreed with certain comments made on the government bill in the context of corruption and unconstitutional risks, but it is not clear what the position of the Servant of the People members will be during the voting in the committee for the bills themselves.

She also stressed that no compromise bill has yet been discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, January 4, began consideration of the government's mobilization bill. According to the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, who is also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the discussion together with the command of the Armed Forces and representatives of the Ministry of Defense will last several days.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provides for lowering the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, abolishing the exemption from mobilization for persons with disabilities of the 3rd group, abolishing the postponement from mobilization for those receiving a second higher education.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the mobilization bill contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce on those citizens who evade mobilization: the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit evaders from driving vehicles, conducting transactions with property, taking loans and disposing of funds.