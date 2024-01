The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the government bill on mobilization.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the committee began consideration of the new law on mobilization. Discussions together with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the Ministry of Defense will last several days. MPs have many questions about mobilization from voters, and Zaluzhnyi, Shaptala and Minister Umierov came to the committee to answer them," he wrote.

Arakhamia promised to report on the progress of the consideration of the bill in the committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on mobilization, which, in particular, envisages reducing the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years, canceling the exemption from mobilization for the disabled of the 3rd group, canceling the postponement of mobilization for those who receive second higher education.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the bill on mobilization contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, it is about restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce for those citizens who will evade mobilization: evaders to be prohibited from carrying out transactions with movable and immovable property, driving personal transport and using money.