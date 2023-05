Court Will Choose Preventive Measure For Kniazev Today. Prosecutors Asking For Arrest And Bail

Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court will choose a preventive measure against the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev.

This was reported in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing on the selection of a preventive measure will begin at 04:00 p.m. at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The court will consider the petition of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives, approved by the prosecutor of the SACPO.

The meeting will take place in the premises of the High Anti-Corruption Court at the address: Kyiv, 41 Beresteyskyi Avenue, court meeting hall No. 5.

Prosecutors will request Kniazev's arrest and the determination of bail as an alternative to arrest.

The amount of the bail is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized as legal the NACB's detention of Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev, who was caught accepting a bribe in the amount of USD 2.7 million.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed to the High Council of Justice with a request for permission to detain the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who, together with his lawyer, is suspected of receiving USD 2.7 million in illegal benefits.

SACPO informed Kniazev of suspicion of receiving a multimillion bribe.

Knyazev, whose authority as head of the court was terminated by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, expressing no confidence in him, remained as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed by NACB for receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. Such a decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received nearly USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on an international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.