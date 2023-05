Kniazev Remains Judge Of Supreme Court Despite His Dismissal From Post Of Chair - Law

Vsevolod Kniazev, whose authority as the head of the court was terminated by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, expressing no confidence in him, remained as a judge of the Supreme Court.

This is evidenced by the norm of the law on the judiciary and the status of judges, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Article 41 of the relevant law defines the procedure for early dismissal from the position of the Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Clause 12 of this article provides that the expression of no confidence in the Head of the Supreme Court does not deprive him of the powers of a judge of the Supreme Court.

In the case of early termination of the powers of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the election of the chairman of the court is carried out in accordance with the procedure established by this Law.

It's been 1 month since the no-confidence decision.

According to the regulations of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, the election of the chairman of the Supreme Court is held no later than one month after the termination of the powers of the previous chairman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) for receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. Such a decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

Also, 137 votes supported the resolution on the early termination of Kniazev's powers as head of the Supreme Court.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will ask the High Council of Justice to authorize the arrest of Kniazev and his removal from office.

Large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court was discovered by undercover detectives.

It was previously reported that Kniazev earned USD 8,000 a month as the head of the court before the war.