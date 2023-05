Kniazev, Suspected Of Receiving Bribe, Expressed Distrust And His Powers Terminated

The plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed distrust of the Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, whom the NACB exposed on receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. This decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

Only two judges were against it.

Also, by 137 votes, a resolution on the early termination of Kniazev's powers as the Chairman of the Supreme Court was supported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to law enforcement sources, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people around the businessman and former Verkhovna Rada member Zhevaho, who is on the international wanted list, for deciding in his favor.

Nevertheless, Kniazev was not detained, since this requires the permission of the High Council of Justice.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will ask the High Council of Justice to grant permission to arrest Kniazev and remove him from office.

Large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court was discovered by undercover detectives.

Earlier it was reported that Kniazev earned USD 8,000 monthly before the war as the head of the court.