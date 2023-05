The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has notified the ex-head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, of suspicion of receiving a multimillion-dollar bribe.

This follows from a statement by the SACPO, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Head of the Supreme Court and his accomplice, a lawyer, have been notified of the suspicion," the agency said.

On May 16, SACPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko personally notified Kniazev and the lawyer of the suspicion of receiving USD 2.7 million in illegal benefits.

Actions of persons qualified under Section 4 of Article 368 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of appealing to the High Council of Justice and the High Anti-Corruption Court is being resolved.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kniazev, whose authority as the head of the court was terminated by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, expressing no confidence in him, remained as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) for receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. Such a decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

Also, 137 votes supported the resolution on the early termination of Kniazev's powers as head of the Supreme Council.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former member of the Verkhovna Rada Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted, for a decision in his favor.