Kniazev Takes Three-Million Bribe From People Of Zhevaho For Decision In His Favor - Sources

The Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people from the entourage of the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Previously received money from people who acted in the interests of oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevaho for a decision in his favor," the interlocutor said.

According to the source, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) are conducting searches of 18 more judges of the Supreme Court, who considered the case of the Poltava GOK.

In April, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court considered the case regarding the ownership of 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant by Ferrexpo.

By its decision on April 19, the Supreme Court kept the specified shares with Zhevaho, canceling the previous appeal decision.

The High Council of Justice plans to consider the issue of their removal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev for accepting a bribe of about USD 3 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current exchange rate).

Kniazev was not detained, as this requires the permission of the High Council of Justice.