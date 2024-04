Men abroad without military registration documents will not receive consular services

Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada obliged men abroad to update their personal data regarding military registration documents.

A total of 283 MPs voted for the bill on mobilization No. 10449 for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, men aged from 18 to 60 abroad can receive consular services only after updating their personal data.

The validity of military registration documents is checked by a consular official of a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

The parliament allowed the territorial recruitment centers to prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving vehicles through the court.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to fine citizens from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,000 for violation of mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow the use of parole for convicts for their military service under a contract.

The Committee on National Security of the Verkhovna Rada returned to the bill on mobilization the rule on not providing consular services to evaders.