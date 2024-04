Rada adopts bill on mobilization of prisoners in first reading

Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow parole to be applied for convicts for their military service under the contract.

281 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 11079-1 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with an article on parole from serving a sentence for military service.

According to her, during the mobilization and operation of martial law, persons serving sentences in the form of restriction of liberty or imprisonment can be granted parole for their military service under the contract.

Prisoners who have been convicted of committing crimes against Ukraine's national security foundations, convicted of committing the premeditated murder of two or more persons, or combined with rape or sexual assault, may not be granted parole for their military service.

If the court applies parole for military service, such a person is released on parole from serving only the main sentence of restriction or imprisonment.

Parole from serving a sentence for military service under a contract can be applied by a court if the convict has shown an appropriate desire and meets the requirements for service.

Responsibility for evading military service by such persons is also established - imprisonment for 5-8 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to punish citizens with a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,000 for violation of mobilization.