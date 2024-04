Rada backs increased responsibility for those who "evade" mobilization. What fines will be introduced

The Verkhovna Rada intends to maintain a fine for violation of mobilization from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,000.

254 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10379 as a basis, taking into account the conclusion of the committee, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, violation of defense legislation, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period (in particular, in martial law) entails a fine on citizens from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

For officials of state authorities, local governments, legal entities and public associations, the fine will be from 2,000 to 3,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500).

It is proposed that for violations by conscripts, persons liable for military service, reservists of the rules of military registration in a special period (in particular, in martial law), they will be punished with a fine from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed that the Rada punish citizens with a fine of UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000 for violating the legislation on mobilization.