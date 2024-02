Share:













About 2,500 vehicles queue at checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said on the telethon.

“The number of directions where Polish farmers block traffic for freight vehicles has not changed. These are six directions. As of this morning, on the territory of Poland, about 2,500 vehicles are in line towards Ukraine in total on these directions. Most of all in the direction of the checkpoint Krakovets, Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska," said Demchenko.

He also added that the situation with protesters has worsened, as farmers have "scaled their actions."

"They almost completely blocked the possibility of traffic for freight vehicles both on the exit from Poland and those moving in the direction of Poland. The only direction that remained yesterday was at the Krakovets checkpoint," said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, according to Demchenko, at three of the six checkpoints, the protesters blocked traffic for cars and buses.

"This is the situation in the direction of the checkpoints of Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh and Uhryniv. They made hostage situations of their own interests and their own people moving in both sides of the border. But thankfully, from 4-6 p.m. yesterday, they stopped blocking traffic for passenger people and buses. For this moment, for this category, movement is free at all checkpoints," Demchenko explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of February 20, it was reported that Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, at 12 p.m., Ukrainian carriers began a peaceful rally near the Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Krakovets - Korczowa and Shehyni - Medyka checkpoints in response to the blockade of checkpoints by Polish protesters.

Also, on February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

Earlier, the Polish minister apologized for the dumped Ukrainian grain, but acquitted the protesters. The incident occurred on February 11 - Polish protesters dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk.