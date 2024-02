Share:













Copied



The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Siekierski, apologized for the Ukrainian grain dumped by Polish farmers on the border, while at the same time he called for understanding their "extremely difficult situation."

It follows from his statement published on the website of the Polish Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of Polish farmers, I apologize for such an act of despair and ask to be sympathetic to their extremely difficult situation. We are in technical negotiations with the Ministry of Agriculture of Ukraine, during which we want to determine the terms of trade, which would limit the receipt of goods that violate the stability of agri-food markets," the minister said.

He admitted that the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border is tense.

According to him, farmers used the wrong form of protest, but it is often used by farmers in different countries.

"In my opinion, farmers have not contained their emotions, but it is worth remembering that they are in a very difficult economic situation. At the beginning of spring and field work, they do not have money for the purchase of fertilizers and plant protection products. It is difficult not to understand their despair," Siekierski emphasized.

He added that he is a supporter of dialogue and direct negotiations as the best form of solving complex problems.

At the same time, the minister believes that the problem needs to be solved not only at the level of Polish-Ukrainian relations, because the European Commission is responsible for the organization and rules of trade in the common European market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters poured some of the grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland appealed to the Polish police to open a case after Polish farmers dumped Ukrainian grain on the road.

Currently, Polish law enforcement officers are finding out the details of the incident and seizing evidence at the scene.

Polish farmers have blocked the movement of vehicles through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.