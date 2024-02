Polish farmers blocked railway near Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from freight car - media

Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

This is written by Suspilne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Polish farmers announced that on February 20 they intend to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, as well as communication hubs and entrances to transshipment railway stations and seaports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, regarding the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Sekerski, apologized for Ukrainian grain dumped by Polish farmers on the border, while at the same time he called for understanding of their "extremely difficult situation".

On February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters dumped grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asked the Polish police to open a case after Polish farmers dumped Ukrainian grain on the road.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.