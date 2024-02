Share:













Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, the deadline for completing such a blockade was not reported.

Protesters from 1 p.m. on February 20 completely blocked traffic in both directions of all categories of vehicles through the Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska checkpoint, except for those carrying critical cargo and humanitarian assistance.

At the Dolhobyczow-Uhryniv checkpoint, protesters plan to block traffic for all types of transport by until 5 p.m., February 20.

Protesters also intend to restrict the movement of buses, trucks and passenger vehicles through the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in both directions. At the same time, they promise to allow only trucks with humanitarian aid.

In addition, protesters on February 20 until 9 p.m. plan to block the movement of trucks through the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint to leave Poland, but for those carrying critical goods. At the same time, buses, minibuses, and passenger cars in both directions will be able to move unhindered.

By 7 p.m., protest organizers also intend to completely block the movement of trucks in both directions through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera on the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.

On February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.