Today, February 20, at 12 p.m., Ukrainian carriers began a peaceful rally near the Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Krakovets - Korczowa and Shehyni - Medyka checkpoints.

It is reported by Suspilne.

"What the Poles are doing has already gone beyond any limits. Today we have the Association of International Road Carriers, NGO Ukrainian Transport Union, NGO International Road Carriers of Ukraine. The essence of our rally is to stop Polish cars that go around the queue and that they stand here as ours stand in Poland," said Oleh Dubyk, head of the Ukrainian Transport Union in the Lviv Region NGO.

Drivers placed posters on trucks with inscriptions in Ukrainian and English: Stop blockade on the borders!, Ukraine lose - Poland lose!, Blockade of Ukraine is a betrayal of European values!," and others.

It is noted that Polish trucks will be allowed to enter the territory of Ukraine with the delay with which the Poles will allow the Ukrainian ones.

The material says that the peaceful rally near the three international checkpoints Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Krakovets - Korczowa and Shehyni - Medyka will last from February 20 to March 15 or before the unlocking of borders by Polish protesters.

"Either everyone is standing or everyone is leaving. There can be no situation when Ukrainian cars are standing, and Polish cars will go. We understand the situation with what they want. But all the demands of the Poles are either to the European Union or to their authorities, there are no claims, there are no requirements for Ukraine, so this is a very strange situation. People are very powerful, they will stand around the clock," said Volodymyr Mykhalevych, head of the NGO International Road Carriers of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera on the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.