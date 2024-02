The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said regarding the bill on mobilization that the blocking of personal accounts of citizens is unacceptable, and a compromise will be sought in the Verkhovna Rada concerning graduate students.

Arakhamia wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will once again review the approach to graduate students. There is no final decision yet, we will look for a compromise. The rules regarding the blocking of personal accounts of citizens are absolutely unacceptable. I do not see anyone in the Verkhovna Rada who would support this," he said.

Arakhamia also assured that everything will remain in the current legislation regarding people with disabilities and those who care for them.

The MP emphasized that the interests of the military command, business and citizens should be balanced in the bill before the second reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada supported the government bill on mobilization (No. 10449) in the first reading.

On January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill, in particular, provides for a number of legal restrictions for "evaders", including a ban on traveling abroad, a ban on the right to drive vehicles and the arrest of funds and other valuables, but by court decision.

The bill on mobilization provides for the cancellation of the deferment for contract post-graduate students.

The previous version of the bill provided for the same restrictions, but in an extrajudicial manner, it caused a lot of criticism in society and was withdrawn by the Government for revision.