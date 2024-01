Mobilization bill provides for abolition of deferral for postgraduate contract students - Educational Committ

Serhii Babak, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on education, science and innovation, said that the new mobilization bill provides for the abolition of the deferral from mobilization for postgraduate students studying on a contract form.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, in the draft (law on mobilization) the norm appeared on the abolition of deferral for postgraduate students of the contract form," the head of the educational committee wrote.

Babak noted that one can treat this norm differently, but statistics show that starting from 2022, men over 25 years of age have sharply increased their desire to become postgraduate students.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the new version of the mobilization bill provides for the abolition of the deferral from mobilization for applicants for the second higher education.

The past version of the mobilization bill also provided for the abolition of the deferral for applicants of the second level of higher education.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an updated bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. It provides for the presentation of summonses through the electronic office of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.