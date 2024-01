Supreme Court judge lent UAH 4 million to someone at height of war

A judge of the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court at the height of the war lent someone UAH 4 million.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in their property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the summer of 2023, the judge gave someone a loan of UAH 3,909,389.

The declaration does not include those who were lent such funds.

