Supreme Court judge Honcharova during war bought apartment for UAH 6 million, which she had previously rented

During the war, Supreme Court judge Iryna Honcharova bought an apartment in Kyiv for UAH 6 million, which she had previously rented.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in her property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharova bought an apartment last summer.

The cost of the housing was UAH 6,150,000.

The total area of ​ ​ the apartment is 84.1 sq.m.

Before the purchase, the property belonged to citizen Olena Yasakova.

Honcharova rented this apartment for 3 years.

In addition, the judge in 2021 owned 3 apartments in Luhansk, but whether she owns them as of today is unknown, because Honcharova has not yet filed declarations for 2022 and 2023.

It is also known that for 2021 Honcharova earned almost UAH 5 million in salary in the Supreme Court.

She also had about USD 200,000 and more than UAH 4 million in cash and in bank accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oksana Marchenko, a judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv, bought a Volkswagen TOUAREG SUV for UAH 2 million in the midst of a full-scale war.

The wife of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev rents an apartment in Kyiv worth UAH 9 million.