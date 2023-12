The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has confiscated a gift of almost UAH 1 million from the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, on the basis of materials of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), convicted the former head of the Supreme Court of violating the restrictions on receiving gifts established by law.

In addition, the court ordered Kniazev to pay a fine of UAH 2,550, and also confiscated a gift in the amount of UAH 906,600.

According to Part 2 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption," judges are prohibited from accepting gifts whose cost exceeds two living wages for able-bodied persons.

At the time of Kniazev's offense, the restriction amounted to one living wage, which was UAH 2,684.

The gift, among other things, is property transferred to paid use at a price below the minimum market price.

In violation of the ban, Kniazev received a gift in the form of renting an apartment in the Pecherskyi District (Lypky) of Kyiv with an area of ​ ​ 133 square meters at a price significantly lower than the minimum market cost of renting housing.

On the basis of the real estate lease agreement concluded at the end of 2017, the judge rented an apartment for living with a monthly fee of UAH 1,000.

