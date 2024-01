Economic Court of Kyiv judge Dupliak gifted UAH 1.8 million by husband during war

The judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Olesia Dupliak received a monetary gift from her husband Rostyslav Halichevskyi of about UAH 1.8 million.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in her property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, 3 months after the full-scale invasion, the husband gave the judge wife a monetary gift.

It was UAH 1,755,000.

A year earlier, her husband pleased his wife with another gift - a 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 350.

In the same period, Dupliak gave someone UAH 1 million.

For the 2022 year, the judge declared about UAH 800,000 salary, child support in the amount of more than UAH 200,000.

The husband of the judge works as a dentist, but did not provide his wife with data on his salary.

It is noted that he receives a salary both in Ukraine and in the United States.

He also has a house in the United States.

Judge Dupliak keeps more than USD 100,000 in cash.

She has several foreign exchange accounts with banks in the United States and Poland.

In total, there she keeps about USD 200,000.

In Ukraine, she keeps only UAH 605 in a bank account.

