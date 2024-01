Kyiv Economic Court judge Komarova during war earned UAH 10 million from sale of real estate

During the war, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Olena Komarova earned more than UAH 10 million from the sale of real estate.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in her property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November 2022, the judge received UAH 6,484,800 of income from the sale of real estate to some Lesia Yupyk.

She contributed data to the declaration in December 2023.

And on November 16 last year, the judge sold real estate for another UAH 3,777,000, but this time to citizen Olha Shapovalova.

And a day earlier, Komarova bought a 2013 SUBARU FORESTER for a UAH 250,000 from some Roman Zhukov.

The total income from the sale of real estate during the full-scale invasion amounted to more than UAH 10 million.

