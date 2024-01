Economic Court of Kyiv judge Demydov during war borrowed more than UAH 1 million from relative to buy Ford Mu

During the war, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vladyslav Demydov borrowed UAH 1.1 million from his relative and bought a Ford Mustang.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last October, the judge issued a loan of UAH 1,100,000.

The money was lent to him by a certain Marharyta Demydova.

The same day the judge borrowed the money, he bought a 2016 Ford Mustang.

The car cost him UAH 950,000.

The judge bought a car from some Iryna Hadzhieva.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Olesia Dupliak received a monetary gift from her husband Rostyslav Halichevskyi of about UAH 1.8 million.

During the war, the head of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vadym Bosyi bought a precision rifle designed for extreme range shooting for UAH 0.5 million.

The head of the Staryi Sambir District Court in the Lviv Region, Yurii Poshyvak, bought a Tesla car for UAH 900,000 before the New Year.

During the war, the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Khrystyna Konstantinova borrowed UAH 1.2 million.