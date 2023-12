Three people were killed in Odesa as a result of a morning missile attack by russians.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Three people were killed. 22 people were injured, among them two children (6 and 8 years old) and a pregnant woman. A 26-year-old girl is also in serious condition, doctors are doing everything possible. In total, 18 victims remain in city hospitals, others after receiving help, continue treatment at home," he said.

Kiper added that the demolition of the debris is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 29, the air defense forces destroyed 114 out of 158 air targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

In Dnipro, as a result of a morning missile attack, 4 people were killed, and there was a hit at a shopping center.

Residential buildings and schools were damaged in Lviv. As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed, 15 were injured.

During the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense forces and means over Kyiv. 10 people are under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a missile attack in the Podilskyi District of Kyiv.

Kharkiv was hit by more than 20 strikes. A medical facility, a transport depot, enterprises, warehouses and production buildings were damaged. 1 person was killed, 11 were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings were damaged, a private house was destroyed, and several enterprises were targeted by the enemy. One woman was killed, 10 people were injured. There may be people under the rubble.