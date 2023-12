10 people are under rubble of warehouse destroyed by missile strike in Podilskyi district of Kyiv - Kyiv City

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, 10 people are under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a missile attack.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Podilskyi district, where a warehouse caught fire on an area of approximately 3,000 square meters, a search for victims is underway. 10 people are currently under the rubble. Rescuers are working," the report says.

According to specified information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of a missile attack on the capital, 1 person was killed and 21 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense forces and means over Kyiv.

The building of the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, in the Shevchenkivskyi district there was a fire in an unfinished business center, damage to a residential building, a fire in the territory of warehouses, in the Sviatoshynskyi district - a fire in an uninhabited multi-story building, in the Darnytskyi district - damage to a residential multi-story building and one private house.