In Dnipro, four people were killed as a result of a morning missile attack.

This follows from a statement by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"Tragic morning for the region. The enemy attacked with rockets. Previously, almost a dozen people were injured. Four were killed. In Dnipro, we have an "arrival" at a shopping center. A fire broke out. A private house, a six-story building, and a maternity hospital were damaged. We are still clarifying the information," he wrote.

Lysak also published a photo of the places where russian rockets were hit and commented on today's events.

As earlier reported, explosions rang out in Kyiv on the morning of Friday, December 29. There is an "arrival" on a high-rise building and a warehouse and wounded.