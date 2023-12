On the morning of December 29, the russian occupation forces struck Kharkiv with more than 20 strikes. A medical facility, a transport depot, enterprises, warehouses, and production buildings were damaged, and an ambulance was also damaged. One person was killed, and 11 more were injured.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers struck the city of Kharkiv more than 20 times, previously with S-300 missiles. As a result of two waves of enemy strikes, destruction and damage to warehouse and production buildings, a transport depot, and an enterprise were recorded. In one of the medical facilities, the roof and windows were damaged by the blast wave from the fragments of a russian missile. An ambulance was also damaged during the enemy shelling," the report says.

It is indicated that as a result of the blows, one person was killed - a man of about 35 years old, and 11 people were injured.

In addition, more than 15 settlements of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, in particular: Udy, Bohodukhiv District; Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, and Budarky of the Chuhuyiv District; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove of the Kupiyansk District.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the area of Petropavlivka and Hlushkivka, Kupiyansk District.

The Armed Forces repulsed 24 enemy attacks near Synkivka in the Kupiyansk District during the day.

Over a day, in the territory of the Kharkiv Region, a group of explosives technicians demined 6.1 hectares of territory and destroyed 335 explosive items. Demining is underway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force spoke about a massive russian air attack: in the morning of December 29, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, and before that, they used Shaheds. Russia used about 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers.

In addition, in Kyiv, the Lukiyanivska Metro Station was damaged by an explosion and was closed. It is known about seven victims.

The occupiers also attacked Lviv with rockets. It is reported in advance about the hit to the residential building and the victims.