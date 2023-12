During the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense forces and means over Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Today, the enemy launched one of the most massive airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy used barrage ammunition of the Shahed type, Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, ballistic missiles, S-300, Kh-101/Kh555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic bombers, Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K," the message says.

According to the City Military Administration, an air alert was announced three times in Kyiv and lasted almost five hours in total. During the last alarm, the capital was activated by dozens of rockets of various types. They entered the city in waves and from different directions.

As earlier reported, explosions rang out in Kyiv on the morning of Friday, December 29. A high-rise building and a warehouse were damaged.