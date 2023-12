The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv confirmed that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi officially lost his Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Analyzing the risk of concealment from pre-trial investigation bodies and the court from the perspective of the practice of the European Court on Human Rights, the court drew attention to the fact that the suspect does not have both minor children to support, does not officially work anywhere, and is also such that lost Ukrainian citizenship, which indicates the absence of strong and stable social ties on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office is waiting for evidence against Kolomoiskyi from the USA, France, Great Britain, Switzerland, Cyprus and Israel.

Kolomoiskyi stated in court that he considers himself a citizen of Ukraine, Israel and Cyprus.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal recognized the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi only as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus, the court did not establish Ukrainian citizenship.

The Kyiv court changed its mind and recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine, although earlier the same court officially recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail.