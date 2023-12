The prosecutor's office in the case against Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi sent requests to the United States, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Cyprus, and Israel.

This follows from court records, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As part of the case against Kolomoiskyi, the prosecutor's office sent requests to obtain information and supporting documents from the United States of America, the French Republic, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Swiss Confederation, the Republic of Cyprus, and the State of Israel within the scope of the request for international legal assistance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office will conduct a cross-examination of suspected businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with four witnesses due to discrepancies in their testimony.

Kolomoiskyi cooperated with the investigation.

The appellate court reduced Kolomoiskyi's bail from UAH 3.9 billion to about UAH 3 billion (1,118,000 living wages for able-bodied people).

Kolomoiskyi complains that he is being held in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detention center, not in the Lukiyanivka Remand Prison.

The investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security cannot find the original loan agreements in the case against the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.