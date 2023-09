The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail. This decision was made by the Kyiv Court of Appeal on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court denied Kolomoiskyi’s lawyers in the satisfaction of their appeal against the measure of restraint in the form of detention with cash bail. The court also refused to release Kolomoiskyi on bail of 1 +1 TV presenters.

After the announcement of the decision, Kolomoiskyi’s lawyers told reporters that bail would not be paid for him. Advocates called the court's decision unexpected.

At the same time, on October 6, the appeal of Kolomoiskyi’s lawyers to replace his preventive measure in terms of bail increase will be considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office served businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with the notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Art. 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

On September 6, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On September 16, a preventive measure for Kolomoiskyi was re-elected, and bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.