Kyiv court changes its mind and recognizes Kolomoiskyi as citizen of Israel, not Ukraine

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, composed of judge Oleksii Hlian, recognized that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 15, the Shevchenkivskyi court considered the petition of the deputy head of the second department of detectives of the division of detectives for the protection of the economy in the field of providing financial services of the Main Department of Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office to change Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure in terms of the amount of the bail.

During the announcement of the decision in the case, Judge Hlian, unlike his colleague Vadym Kovtunenko, recognized that Kolomoiskyi is a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine.

The court did not establish the circumstances of obtaining such citizenship, but indicated Kolomoiskyi's Israeli citizenship in the decision to change the preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, Judge Vadym Kovtunenko of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv officially recognized that Ihor Kolomoiskyi is a citizen of Ukraine.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court is arguing with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security about the citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was arrested with bail of UAH 509 million on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.

President's Office classified Zelenskyy's decrees, which allegedly deprived Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban of their citizenship.

Prior to that, a so-called presidential decree was published on the Internet, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several people, including the oligarchs Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban.