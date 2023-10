The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv officially recognized that Ihor Kolomoiskyi is a citizen of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Choosing a preventive measure for Kolomoiskyi, the court noted that he was born in the city of Dnipropetrovsk and is a citizen of Ukraine, who is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the court never once raised the issue and did not find out whether Kolomoiskyi is a citizen of another country, in particular, whether he has the citizenship of Cyprus and Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court is arguing with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security about the citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was arrested with bail of UAH 509 million on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.

The President's Office classified Zelenskyy's decrees, which allegedly deprived Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban of citizenship.

Prior to that, a so-called presidential decree was published on the Internet, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several people, including the oligarchs Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban.