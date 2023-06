As of 4:00 p.m., 1,339 citizens were evacuated from flooded areas of the Kherson Region. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In particular, the following were evacuated:

Korabel neighborhood, Kherson - 1,199 people;

Dniprovskyi district, the city of Kherson - 16 people;

Tiahynka village - 32 people;

Burhunka village - 8 people;

Mykylske village - 9 people;

Kozatske village - 4 people;

Sadove village - 67 people;

Poniativka village - 4 people.

According to preliminary information, 13 settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper and more than 260 houses have been flooded.

It is noted that psychologists of the Rescue Service work at public assistance points.

A reserve of forces and means of the State Emergency Service was also created to eliminate the consequences of an emergency situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

In addition, 150 tons of machine oil leaked into the Dnieper due to the Russians' detonation of the Kakhovska HPP, and there is a risk of leakage of more than 300 tons.

It was also reported that the water from the Kakhovska HPP, as a result of the explosion, washed away the Russian mine barriers in the Kherson Region and they can swim to people.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported that the Kakhovska HPP was blown up in order to put pressure on Ukraine and provoke a certain situation.

The Defense Intelligence stated that the Russian occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovska HPP carries the threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.