Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP May Cause Nuclear Disaster At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Intelligence

The undermining of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers threatens a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This crime increases the threat of a nuclear disaster, as the capacity of the cooling ponds of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant depends on the water level in the Dnieper," explained the Defense Intelligence.

According to intelligence data, this terrorist act created a mortal danger for Ukrainian citizens in settlements on both banks of the Dnieper below the Kakhovskyi Reservoir.

"This is an undeniable act of ecocide and an obvious war crime, the impact of which goes far beyond the borders of Ukraine and affects the ecosystem of the entire Black Sea region," the Defense Intelligence added.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported on the implementation of major mining operations immediately after the capture of the Kakhovska HPP.

In April last year, additional mining of locks and supports was carried out. Tented trucks with explosives were installed on the dam itself.

The undermining of the hydroelectric power plant is a sign of the panic of the Putin regime and an attempt to complicate the actions of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, the Defense Intelligence said.

"It will become a powerful piece of evidence at the international tribunal, which is undoubtedly waiting for everyone involved in the commission of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine," the intelligence officers emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders undermined the Kakhovska HPP. The extent of the damage is currently being determined.

In Kherson, the power supply was turned off in the Korabel neighborhood due to flooding caused by the Russians blowing up the Kakhovska HPP.