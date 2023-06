On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The extent of the damage is currently being determined.

The speaker of Operational Command South Vladyslav Nazarov reports this in Telegram.

"The Kakhovska HPP was blown up by the Russian occupying forces. The scale of the destruction, the speed and volume of water, the probable areas of flooding are currently being determined. All services are working. The situation is being monitored," said the spokesperson of the Operational Command South.

The Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, also called on the residents of the Kherson Region to closely monitor the messages of the Regional Military Administration and follow its instructions in the near future.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine named the settlements in which evacuation was announced.

Units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of the Kherson Region were alerted to alert and evacuate the civilian population from potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnieper River, namely: the villages of Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Liovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson - Korabel Island.

The water level is rising and everyone who is in the danger zone must:

turn off all electrical appliances;

take documents and essential items;

take care of loved ones and pets;

follow the instructions of the rescuers and the police.

"In 5 hours, the water will reach a critical level. The evacuation of residents of dangerous areas has begun, all services are working. Please collect documents and essential items and wait for the evacuation buses. I appeal separately to the residents of the Left Bank. Please do everything possible to protect yourself and save your life. Immediately leave the dangerous areas," said the message of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring. Hospitals and utility services have been alerted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russian troops had mined the Kakhovska HPP back in April, and in recent weeks had also mined supports and locks.

The Cabinet of Ministers called on the UN and the EU to send an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovska HPP.

Meanwhile, at the end of May, the Russian occupying forces destroyed the dam of the Karlivske reservoir - the villages of Halytsynivka, Zhelanne-1 and Zhelanne-2 were under threat of flooding.