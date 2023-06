The troops of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation blew up the Kakhovska HPP in order to play another card of man-made blackmail, and thus put pressure on Ukraine. Although they have already realized what they have done, that is why they are evacuating themselves from dangerous areas.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement made by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, during the telethon.

"The Russians blew up a part of the structure and are using another card of man-made blackmail to put pressure on the defense forces, to put pressure on Ukraine as a whole," she said.

In her opinion, not having the strength to wait any longer, where the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will come from, they are trying to provoke a certain situation in this way.

"And having realized what they have done, they are now evacuating themselves," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, and the evacuation of local residents began. Units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of the Kherson Region were alerted to alert and evacuate the civilian population from potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnieper River, namely: the villages of Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Liovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson - Korabel Island.

The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring. Hospitals and utility services have been alerted.

Residents of the left bank of the Kherson Region are being evacuated. In Kherson, the Korabel neighborhood has been cut off, and the water supply will be cut off here in the near future. The situation is difficult in Kryvyi Rih, an emergency meeting is being held there.