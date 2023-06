150 Tons Of Machine Oil Get Into Dnieper Due To Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP. There Is Risk Of Leakage Of Anot

As a result of the undermining of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant by Russians, 150 tons of machine oil got into the Dnieper, and there is a risk of leakage of more than 300 tons. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Members of the National Security and Defense Council were informed that at least 150 tons of machine oil got into the Dnieper, and there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons," the message reads.

The members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) were told that around 2:50 the enemy carried out an internal detonation of the structures of the Kakhovska HPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone.

It is noted that there were no casualties among civilians and military personnel.

The NSDC gave instructions to evacuate civilians from risk zones and provide drinking water to settlements that depend on the Kakhovskyi Reservoir.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The population is being evacuated from the flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the emergency situation caused by the occupiers' detonation of the dam of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant.

