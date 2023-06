Water from the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, as a result of the explosion, washed away Russian minefields in the Kherson Region and they can flow to people.

It was announced by the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Special Transport Service is studying the situation that arose as a result of a man-made disaster as a result of Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP dam, regarding the implementation of tasks by the units for the elimination of its consequences.

The situation can be complicated by the fact that enemy minefields are under water and can be carried away by streams of water.

"We warn the local population who were in the flood zone about the increased danger from explosive objects. Note that by their actions Russia committed a war crime because dams are objects that are protected by wartime laws and the Geneva Convention," said the State Transport Service.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on telethon that Russian mines are currently drifting powerfully.

"The left bank is lower and it suffers the most, it is on the left bank that water is poured in its main mass. And indeed, the mine-explosive barriers that the enemy has put on the left bank are blown up by water and self-detonations of these mines occur and they are powerfully drifting along the entire thickness of the Dnieper water," said Humeniuk.

She added that it is currently unknown how many mines the enemy laid, but there can be a lot of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 150 tons of machine oil fell into the Dnieper due to the Russian explosion of the Kakhovska HPP, there is a risk of leakage of more than 300 tons.

On the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council said that from the districts of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs, evacuation by buses will be carried out.