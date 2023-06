After the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovska HPP, up to 80 settlements are at risk of flooding.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We are engaged in the evacuation of residents of flooded areas. Currently, evacuation measures are being carried out from the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson. Evacuation trains have been formed to Mykolaiv. We are assessing the consequences for the environment and the threat to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Due to the lack of access to it, such an assessment is complicated," he said.

Shmyhal added that the undermining of the dam is a real ecological disaster for the south of Ukraine and called it a terrorist act to which the world must react.

"But not just with words, but with actions. Russia must immediately get out of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to avoid a further disaster," the Prime Minister stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, says that the Kakhovska HPP was blown up in order to put pressure on Ukraine and provoke a certain situation.

In Kherson, in the Korabel neighborhood, the power supply was turned off due to flooding caused by the Russians blowing up the Kakhovska HPP.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence believes that the Russian occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, Enegroatom confirms the danger, as the water level in the cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia NPP may now drop. At the same time, the situation there is still under control.

The explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station cannot be restored.