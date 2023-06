Cooling Ponds Of Zaporizhzhia NPP May Run Out Of Water Due To Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP

The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers may have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the water level in the cooling ponds may drop. However, the situation is now under control.

This was reported by the press service of Energoatom.

"As a result of the undermining, the water level in the Kakhovskyi reservoir is rapidly decreasing, which is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP," they wrote.

Energoatom explained that water from the Kakhovskyi reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, now there is enough water in the cooling ponds: as of 8:00 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters.

Currently, Energoatom and the IAEA are monitoring the actions of the occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians undermined the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, says that the Kakhovska HPP was undermined in order to put pressure on Ukraine and provoke a certain situation.

In Kherson, the power supply was turned off in the Korabel neighborhood due to flooding caused by the Russians blowing up the Kakhovska HPP.