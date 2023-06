In Kherson, the power supply was turned off in the Korabel neighborhood due to flooding caused by the Russians blowing up the Kakhovska HPP.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko.

"The Korabel neighborhood in Kherson has been de-energized, and in a few hours, the gas supply will also be cut off for security purposes," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, says that the Kakhovska HPP was blown up in order to put pressure on Ukraine and provoke a certain situation.

Due to the emergency situation caused by the occupiers undermining the dam of the Kakhovskyi reservoir, the President of Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Ukrzaliznytsia helps with the evacuation of residents of Kherson and nearby villages. The first evacuation train will leave Kherson at 12:00.