High Council Of Justice Gives Permission For Arrest Of Supreme Court Ex-Head Kniazev

At a meeting on Thursday, May 18, the High Council of Justice authorized the arrest of the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was caught accepting a bribe in the amount of USD 2.7 million, if the High Anti-Corruption Court makes a corresponding decision.

14 members of the High Council of Justice voted in favor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed to the High Council of Justice with a request for permission to detain the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev.

Also, the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the legality of the NACB's detention of Vsevolod Kniazev.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Vsevolod Kniazev by 140 votes. This decision was taken by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

Kniazev, whose authority as head of the court was terminated by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, expressing no confidence in him, remained as a judge of the Supreme Court.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.