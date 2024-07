Share:













Copied



Russian pop diva Alla Pugacheva condemned russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

She wrote about this on her Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"God is patient, but there is a limit to everything," she wrote in russian, posting a photo of the victims in Okhmatdyt.

She did not specify other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine received new evidence confirming that russia hit Okhmatdyt with an Kh-101 missile. On July 8, air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles launched by the aggressor state of russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine. Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling. Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, was killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.

In the USA, after the attack on Okhmatdyt, the restrictions on strikes by American weapons deep into the russian federation will not be canceled. Emergency and rescue operations on the territory of Okhmatdyt in Kyiv have been completed. As a result of the russian attack on this location, 2 people were killed, 32 wounded sought medical help. 8 children were hospitalized with injuries.