In Kyiv, the Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged by russian shelling.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is destruction," the report says.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration report, as a result of the missile strike on Kyiv, debris was recorded in Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiyivskyi districts.

In particular, there is damage to an office building in the Solomyanskyi district; in Holosiyivskyi - garages were damaged, cars were on fire; in Dniprovskyi - burning debris in a residential building, in Darnytskyi district a private house was damaged; in Sviatoshynskyi district, debris is burning near a residential building, there was also a fire in the premises of one of the enterprises; in the Desnianskyi district of the building.

As of now, the number of people killed as a result of today's russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv has increased to seven.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that as a result of a russian missile attack on Kyiv, one of the premises of a children's medical facility was hit.