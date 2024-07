Share:













The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has received new evidence confirming that russia hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with an Kh-101 missile.

This was announced by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a fragment of the Kh-101 cruise missile engine was found at the scene of the tragedy.

In addition, the SSU investigators found:

▪ a fragment of the Kh-101 missile wing opening mechanism;

▪ a fragment of the Kh-101 missile jamming block;

▪ the middle part of the hull of the Kh-101 cruise missile (under the rubble in the photo);

▪ the fairing of the tail compartment and the fragment of the hydroblock of the Kh-101 cruise missile;

▪ fragments of the engine casing of the Kh-101 cruise missile with inventory (inner side) and serial numbers (outer side), photos of which we officially published yesterday.

The SSU investigative team has been working at the scene of the tragedy since the first minutes and is doing everything possible to collect every piece of physical evidence.

The experts' conclusions are unequivocal - it was a targeted strike.

This is evidenced not only by the wreckage of the missile found at the impact site, but also by the analysis of flight trajectory data, the nature of the damage caused, as well as a large number of video and photo materials.

They confirm a targeted missile attack by the russian federation, including:

The nature of the destruction (the two-story building of the hospital was completely destroyed, the surrounding buildings were significantly damaged) is specific to the Kh-101 combat unit (400 kg). The destruction could in no way have been caused by the NASAMS air defense system, the combat parts of which missiles are about 20 times less powerful; The proportions, shape and dimensions of the missile, which is recorded on publicly available videos, fully correspond to the Kh-101 missile, and, on the contrary, are not characteristic of anti-aircraft missiles, including to the NASAMS air defense system. Attempts by russian propagandists to compare the missile in the video, which hits the hospital a few hundred meters away, with the size of the building in the foreground is a cynical and senseless manipulation. The flight path of the missile fully corresponds to the characteristics of the Kh-101 (gaining altitude, or "slide", before attacking the target, and attacking at an angle of approximately 60 degrees); The attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital by the Kh-101 aircraft-based cruise missile was recorded by objective monitoring materials using radars.

As Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said, the Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels the maximum retribution for each of its war crimes: "This retribution will be both according to the law and according to morality. A terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of the killers. And nothing will save them from justice."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 of the 38 missiles launched by the aggressor state of russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine. Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling. Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, was killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.